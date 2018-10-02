Log in
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTE FIN LTD (SWEF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 10/02 11:35:18 am
110.0000 GBp   0.00%
11:37aSWEF : TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
09/11SWEF : Half Yearly Report 30 June 2018
PU
09/10SWEF : Net Asset Value - 31 August 2018
PU
SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares

10/02/2018 | 11:37am CEST

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)

02-Oct-2018 / 10:28 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standardform for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCAin Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:

28/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):

01/10/2018

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.37%

0.04%

5.42%

375,019,398

Position of previous notification(if

applicable)

Below 5%

N/A

Below 5%

8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% ofvoting rights

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

GG00B79WC100

20,169,626

5.37%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

20,169,626

5.37%

B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

184,217

0.04%

SUBTOTAL8.B1

184,217

0.04%

B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable boxwith an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

1 October, 2018

Section 9 Attachment

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

5.34%

0.02%

5.36%


Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:36:00 UTC
