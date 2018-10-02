SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
10/02/2018 | 11:37am CEST
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
02-Oct-2018 / 10:28 GMT/BST
TR-1:Standardform for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuerandto theFCAin Microsoft Word format ifpossible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuerof existing shares to which voting rights areattachedii:
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
1b.Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UKissuer(please mark with an'X'if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2.Reason for the notification(pleasemarkthe appropriate box or boxeswith an'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (pleasespecify)iii:
3.Detailsof person subject to thenotificationobligationiv
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the thresholdwascrossed orreachedvi:
28/09/2018
6.Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):
01/10/2018
7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of8.A)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.37%
0.04%
5.42%
375,019,398
Position of previous notification(if
applicable)
Below 5%
N/A
Below 5%
8. Notified detailsof theresulting situationonthe date on which the threshold was crossed orreachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISINcode (if possible)
Number of votingrightsix
% ofvoting rights
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
GG00B79WC100
20,169,626
5.37%
SUBTOTAL8.A
20,169,626
5.37%
B1:Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financialinstrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ ConversionPeriodxi
Number of votingrights that may beacquired if theinstrument is
exercised/converted.
% of votingrights
Securities Lending
184,217
0.04%
SUBTOTAL8.B1
184,217
0.04%
B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b)of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financialinstrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of votingrights
% of votingrights
SUBTOTAL8.B.2
9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(pleasemarkthe
applicable boxwith an'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legalentityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
SeeAttachment
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rightswill beheld
11. Additionalinformationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
James Michael
020 7743 3650
Place of completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion
1 October, 2018
Section 9 Attachment
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% ofvoting rights throughfinancial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
