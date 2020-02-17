SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCAin Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Type 1& Type 3 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Schroders plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi: 12.02.2020

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY): 14.02.2020

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.050% N/A 10.050% 413,219,398