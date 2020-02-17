Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd.    SWEF   GG00B79WC100

STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LT

(SWEF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 11:35:14 am
83.3 GBX   -0.12%
05/21SWEF : April NAV
PU
05/15SWEF : Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22SWEF : March 2020 NAV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
17-Feb-2020 / 10:28 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCAin Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Type 1& Type 3 Disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II Regulation

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Schroders plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:

12.02.2020

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):

14.02.2020

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.050%

N/A

10.050%

413,219,398

Position of previous notification(if

applicable)

9.457%

N/A

9.457%

8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% ofvoting rights

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

GG00B79WC100

41,530,442

10.050%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

41,530,442

10.050%

B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B 1

B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable boxwith an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroder & Co. Limited

7.001%

N/A

7.001%

Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

Schroders (C.I.) Limited

Schroders plc

Schroder Administration Limited

Schroder International Holdings Limited

Schroder Investment Management Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

14.02.2020

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed withthe FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Schroders plc

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

1 London Wall Place

London

EC2Y 5AU

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

+44 20 7658 0000

Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Ibraheem Mir

Contact address

1 London Wall Place

London

EC2Y 5AU

E-Mail

groupdisclosure@schroders.com

Phone number / Fax number

+44 20 7658 7892

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

Compliance Analyst


Disclaimer

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 18:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL EST
05/21SWEF : April NAV
PU
05/15SWEF : Update on arrangements for the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22SWEF : March 2020 NAV
PU
03/25SWEF : FCA guidance to delay publication of Annual Results
PU
03/20SWEF : COVID-19 update
PU
03/18SWEF : February 2020 NAV
PU
03/17SWEF : TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
03/09SWEF : Investment Update
PU
02/20SWEF : January NAV
PU
02/19SWEF : TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
More news
Chart STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,83 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
John Richard Whittle Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Whittaker Investment Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD.-20.19%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.05%6 538
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.43%3 257
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 369
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-37.52%1 896
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.03%1 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group