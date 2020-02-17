SWEF: TR-1 Notification of Major Interest in Shares

|
|
8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% ofvoting rights
|
|
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
GG00B79WC100
|
|
41,530,442
|
|
10.050%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
41,530,442
|
10.050%
|
|
|
|
B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash
settlementxii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable boxwith an 'X')
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Schroders plc
|
|
|
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroder & Co. Limited
|
7.001%
|
N/A
|
7.001%
|
|
|
|
|
Schroders plc
|
|
|
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroders (C.I.) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schroders plc
|
|
|
|
Schroder Administration Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroder International Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Schroder Investment Management Limited
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|