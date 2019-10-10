Log in
Starwood Property Trust : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2019 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13695217
The playback can be accessed through November 15, 2019.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

  • Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
  • Mail -- For those without Internet access, the third quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $55 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio in excess of $16 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.   

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust 
Phone: 203-422-7788 
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300934941.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
