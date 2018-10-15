Starwood Property Trust : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, November 9, 2018 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9039

International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13684083

The playback can be accessed through November 23, 2018

Full Text of the Earnings Release

Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. Mail -- For those without Internet access, the third quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The Company's core business focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. With total capital deployed since inception of over $44 billion, Starwood Property Trust continues to solidify its position as one of the premier real estate finance companies in the country.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

