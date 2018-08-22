Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Starwood Property Trust, Inc.    STWD

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Starwood Property Trust : Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) ('Starwood'), announced it has completed its inaugural residential mortgage securitization, STAR 2018-IMC1, a $374 million transaction comprised primarily of non-QM residential loans. The securitization is backed by 100% Impac Mortgage Corp. (NYSE American: IMH) ('Impac') originated or acquired mortgages, and the $275mm senior tranche of STAR 2018-IMC1 received a AAA rating from both S&P and KBRA with over 94% of the transaction rated at least investment grade.

The transaction was comprised of 889 loans with a weighted-average credit score of 732 and loan-to-value of 62.8%.

Mr. Jeffrey F. DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust commented, 'The closing of this securitization represents a further diversification of funding sources for our residential lending cylinder, which is an accretive new business with attractive growth prospects for our multi-cylinder platform.'

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. The Company's core business focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. With total capital deployed since inception of over $44 billion, Starwood Property Trust continues to solidify its position as one of the premier real estate finance companies in the country.

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-property-trust-completes-374-million-residential-non-agency-securitization-300701078.html

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Disclaimer

Starwood Property Trust Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 20:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, I
10:22pSTARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securiti..
PU
08/14STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08/14STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Private Offering of Unsecured Senior Notes
PR
08/13STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
08/09GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Sell Energy Financing Business -- WSJ
DJ
08/09STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : to Buy a GE Energy-Finance Business for $2.56 Billion
AQ
08/09GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Sell Energy Debt Finance Business -- Update
DJ
08/09STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : Greenwich financier spends $2.6B for GE energy portfol..
AQ
08/08STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST : to buy a part of GE Capital's energy finance business ..
RE
08/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Capital's Energy Financial Services Agrees to Sell Project..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Maintaining Strong Buy For This Sustainable Infrastructure REIT 
08/20Diversification Or Diworsification? 
08/14Starwood Property Trust reports private offering of $300M senior notes 
08/13General Electric's Big Deal With Starwood 
08/10Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) CEO Barry Sternlicht on Q2 2018 Results .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 115 M
EBIT 2018 568 M
Net income 2018 422 M
Debt 2018 8 467 M
Yield 2018 8,66%
P/E ratio 2018 12,26
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
Capitalization 5 921 M
Chart STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Stuart Sternlicht Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey F. DiModica President & Managing Director
Andrew Jay Sossen COO, Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Rina Paniry CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Jeffrey G. Dishner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.3.84%5 921
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.84%12 460
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-4.21%9 260
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP3.08%6 277
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC5.07%3 990
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.27%3 544
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.