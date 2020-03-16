Starwood Property Trust : Provides Liquidity Update

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company recently received the full repayment of its $379 million commitment in the construction loan for 424 Fifth Avenue, the former Lord & Taylor Building. The building was acquired by Amazon.

"This repayment enhances our already strong liquidity position which totals $885 million of cash and approved but undrawn financing lines, which we can combine with over $8 billion of available financing sources to fund investments. Given the recent extraordinary volatility in the markets, we're exercising appropriate caution in regards to new investments. Our equity investments are largely in affordable apartments and we expect them to remain a very strong cash flow generator unaffected by this uncertainty. We believe our strong balance sheet will support us as we navigate current market conditions," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $61 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, economic conditions, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: ztanenbaum@starwood.com

