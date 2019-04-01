State Auto Financial : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) will discuss its first
quarter 2019 results in a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at
11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on May 2, 2019,
before the open of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
|
WHAT:
|
|
STFC first quarter 2019 earnings conference call
|
WHEN:
|
|
Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET
|
HOW:
|
|
Webcast at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC
|
REPLAY:
|
|
Available via the link above approximately one hour after the call
ends
|
CONTACT:
|
|
Natalie Schoolcraft, 614-917-4341
|
|
|
About State Auto Financial Corporation
State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a
super regional property and casualty insurance holding company and is
proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner. STFC stock is traded on
the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all
NASDAQ listed companies.
The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part
of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance
products throughout the United States, through independent insurance
agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State
Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes
State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto
Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual,
Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and
Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial
Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online
at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.
