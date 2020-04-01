Log in
State Auto Financial : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

04/01/2020 | 08:03am EDT

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) will discuss its first quarter 2020 results in a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on May 6, 2020, before the open of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

WHAT:

STFC first quarter 2020 earnings conference call

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET

HOW:

Webcast at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC

REPLAY:

Available via the link above approximately one hour after the call ends

CONTACT:

Natalie Schoolcraft, 614-917-4341

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 433 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 63,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 216 M
Chart STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Auto Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 30,33  $
Last Close Price 27,79  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Chief Information & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
David R. Meuse Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION-10.41%1 216
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.65%31 775
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.43%29 070
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-27.46%25 337
SAMPO OYJ-31.59%16 246
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.70%15 998
