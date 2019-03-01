State Auto Financial : Declares 111th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation
(NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per
share, payable March 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of
business on March 13, 2019. This is the 111th consecutive quarterly cash
dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial
public offering of common stock in 1991.
About State Auto Financial Corporation
State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a
super regional property and casualty insurance holding company and is
proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner. STFC stock is
traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top
fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.
The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part
of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance
products throughout the United States, through independent insurance
agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State
Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes
State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto
Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual,
Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and
Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial
Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online
at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005489/en/