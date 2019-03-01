Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  State Auto Financial Corp    STFC

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP

(STFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State Auto Financial : Declares 111th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2019. This is the 111th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company and is proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP
02:01pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Declares 111th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/14STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/14STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results
BU
02/11STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : annual earnings release
01/09STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/02STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Earnings Conferenc..
BU
2018STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Declares 110th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018STATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 324 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 72,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
P/E ratio 2020 15,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
State Auto Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Chief Information & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
David R. Meuse Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP-1.41%1 453
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.98%495 674
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.99%35 007
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.75%34 935
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.74%31 331
SAMPO10.18%26 665
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.