State Auto Financial : Declares 116th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

05/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable June 26, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020. This is the 116th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 297 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -72,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 922 M
Chart STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Auto Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,67  $
Last Close Price 21,06  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. LaRocco Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Eugene English Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory A. Tacchetti Chief Information & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Sharon Elaine Roberts Independent Director
David R. Meuse Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION-33.78%922
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.76%31 679
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.94%29 495
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-30.05%24 222
SAMPO OYJ-21.87%18 206
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.45%15 707
