STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(STFC)
State Auto Financial : Declares 117th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

08/14/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Today the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 17, 2020. This is the 117th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company's board since STFC had its initial public offering of common stock in 1991.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. STFC stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all NASDAQ listed companies.

The insurance subsidiaries of State Auto Financial Corporation are part of the State Auto Group. The State Auto Group markets its insurance products throughout the United States, through independent insurance agencies, which include retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The State Auto Group is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information on State Auto Financial Corporation and the State Auto Insurance Companies can be found online at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 386 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,7x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 754 M 754 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 978
Free-Float 85,5%
