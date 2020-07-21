State Auto Financial : Reports Impact of Storm Activity

State Auto Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:STFC) today announced its preliminary estimate of the impact of catastrophe losses on its second quarter 2020 results. The company estimates the second quarter results will include approximately $90 million, or 26.5 points, of net catastrophe losses, primarily driven by wind and hail events that impacted the South and Midwest. Approximately 60% of the catastrophe losses for the quarter were in the homeowners line of business.

The estimate does not include COVID-19-related exposures which are not expected to be material to the Company's second quarter results and will be reported in non-catastrophe losses and ALAE. The Company also expects to report lower than expected current accident year losses, excluding catastrophes, driven by lower claim frequency in COVID-19 impacted product lines.

STFC expects to release its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the open of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market and discuss its second quarter results in a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast at http://www.StateAuto.com/STFC.

