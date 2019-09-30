Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire State Bank Corp.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp., the Lake Havasu City-based holding company for State Bank of Arizona and its divisions, Mohave State Bank and Country Bank, has entered into an agreement to join the Glacier Bancorp family of banks. Pending shareholder and regulatory approval, State Bank of Arizona and its affiliated bank divisions will officially be under the Glacier Bancorp umbrella late in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 or early in the First Quarter 2020. This acquisition will see State Bank of Arizona merge into Glacier’s current Arizona bank franchise, Foothills Bank. The combined entity will operate as Foothills Bank, Division of Glacier Bank, continuing its over 20 year legacy of providing Arizona communities with personalized, local expertise and exceptional service.



Brian M. Riley, President and CEO of State Bank Corp., had this to say about the acquisition:

“This partnership is an enormous benefit to our shareholders, team of professionals, and our communities. We believe this is a natural fit which increases our resources to serve clients with exceptional service, and strengthens our commitment to continue building a community banking franchise in Arizona. Further, this provides our shareholders with liquidity and significantly enhances our long-term strategic capabilities.”

Upon completion of the acquisition, the expanded Foothills Bank, Division of Glacier Bank will have 15 full service branches in Yuma, Casa Grande, Tucson, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Phoenix.

Brian Riley will assume the role of President and CEO and will run the overall operations of the expanded Foothills Bank, Division of Glacier Bank.

Customers can contact a banking representative from any branch to address questions regarding this announcement.

Glacier management will review additional information regarding the transaction on a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 561-2748 and the conference ID is 9678248. A slide presentation to accompany management’s commentary may be accessed from Glacier’s September 30, 2019 Form 8-K filing with the SEC or at http://www.snl.com/IRW/Docs/1023792 .

Glacier was advised in the transaction by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company as financial advisor and Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP as legal counsel. State Bank Corp. was advised by D.A. Davidson & Co. as financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP as legal counsel.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier’s website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

