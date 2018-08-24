Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  STATE BAN    SBAZ

STATE BAN (SBAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

State Bank Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPink: SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for Mohave State Bank (“Bank”), today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2018. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 1.62%.

About the Company
State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of Mohave State Bank, the largest locally-owned bank in Mohave County. Mohave State Bank is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, Mohave State Bank was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has nine full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Sedona and Phoenix, AZ. The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.mohavestbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the completed merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this press release are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and State Bank Corp. and Mohave State Bank assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.﻿

   
Contact: Brian M. Riley, President & CEO
  Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO
  928 855 0000
  www.mohavestbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE BAN
08/24State Bank Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
GL
07/25State Bank Corp. Second Quarter Earnings Increase 16% From the First Quarter ..
GL
06/14STATE BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23STATE BAN : Mohave State Bank Invests $500,000 in Clearinghouse CDFI
AQ
05/22STATE BAN : Mohave State Bank Invests $500,000 in Clearinghouse CDFI
AQ
05/18State Bank Corp. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share
GL
04/27State Bank Corp. Earnings Increase 29% to $1.85 million, or $0.23 per Diluted..
GL
03/14STATE BAN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26State Bank Corp. Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 50% to $0.06 pe..
GL
02/06State Bank Corp. Fourth Quarter Earnings Increase 69% to $1.54 Million Compar..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24State Bank declares $0.06 dividend 
07/25State Bank reports Q2 results 
05/18State Bank declares $0.06 dividend 
04/27State Bank reports Q1 results 
02/26State Bank declares $0.06 dividend 
Chart STATE BAN
Duration : Period :
STATE BAN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.