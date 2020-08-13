Sensex, Nifty rise as PSU banks, metals rally

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India.

The Nifty Metal index, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India's small-cap and mid-cap shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world's third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil.

