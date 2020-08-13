Log in
State Bank of India    SBIN   INE062A01020

STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/12
203.3 INR   +4.23%
Sensex, Nifty rise as PSU banks, metals rally

08/13/2020 | 12:02am EDT
Men look at a screen (not pictured) displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by state-run banks and metals stocks, although gains were checked by worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India.

The Nifty Metal index, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India's small-cap and mid-cap shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world's third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 1.98% 49.05 End-of-day quote.-30.38%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.19% 6.4161 Delayed Quote.40.50%
SENSEX 30 -0.10% 38369.63 Real-time Quote.-6.99%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 4.23% 203.3 End-of-day quote.-39.09%
THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED 1.92% 52.95 End-of-day quote.-6.28%
