State Bank of India : 2Q Net Profit Surged on Year

10/25/2019 | 05:45am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

State Bank of India (500112.BY) said second-quarter net profit surged from a year earlier.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 33.75 billion Indian rupees ($475.3 million), compared with INR5.76 billion in the same period last year, the state-run Indian lender said Friday.

Standalone net profit was INR30.12 billion, beating analysts' estimate of INR21.83 billion, according to a FactSet poll.

By segments, the bank's treasury operations saw a big profit increase, while losses deepened at its corporate banking operation.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 13% on year to INR893.48 billion, it said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -3.47% 64.05 End-of-day quote.-40.06%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -4.70% 262.5 End-of-day quote.-11.29%
