Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  State Bank of India    SBIN   INE062A01020

STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Bank of India : SBI Cards and Payment Plans $1.44 Billion India IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is looking to raise $1.44 billion via an initial public offering in India in what would be a bold move in a period of strong market volatility.

India's second-largest credit-card issuer by market share is planning to sell 137.15 million shares at 755 rupees a piece (US$10.18), according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. That is at the top end of the indicative INR750-INR755 price range.

The listing plan comes as companies worldwide delay fundraising activities as sentiment is hammered by fears about the coronavirus epidemic's hit to global growth, heightened recently by a crash in oil prices that further jolted markets.

Indonesian carrier Lion Air has slowed down the timeline of its $500 million IPO, people familiar with the situation said, while IndusInd Bank on Monday shelved bond-issuance plans, citing market conditions.

State Bank of India and U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group Inc., which are SBI Cards shareholders, plan to sell part of their holdings via the IPO, the term sheet showed.

State Bank of India owns 74% of SBI Cards and Carlyle Group holds 26%, a draft IPO prospectus posted on the Securities and Exchange Board of India earlier this month showed.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to build SBI Cards' capital base and meet future capital needs, according to the term sheet.

Shares are expected to start trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange on March 16.

Bank of America Securities, HSBC and Nomura are among the banks advising SBI Card on the IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STATE BANK OF INDIA -6.30% 253.45 End-of-day quote.-18.95%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -11.91% 23.23 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STATE BANK OF INDIA
04:56a'NO QUESTION' OF INDIA'S YES BANK ME : administrator
RE
02:19aIndia's embattled Yes Bank debt writedown to hit sector capital-raising
RE
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/06STATE BANK OF INDIA : India sets out Yes Bank rescue, State Bank of India to tak..
RE
03/06India's Yes Bank debacle jolts investors, customers and partners
RE
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03/06STATE BANK OF INDIA : India's Central Bank Seizes Struggling Lender, Caps Withdr..
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06TIMELINE : India central bank takes control of bad loan-burdened Yes Bank
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 425 B
EBIT 2020 679 B
Net income 2020 183 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,48x
Capitalization 2 262 B
Chart STATE BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
State Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 253,45  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajnish Kumar Chairman
B. Ramesh Babu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Prashant Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shivkumar Bhasin Chief Technology Officer
Dhananjay Arvind Tambe Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE BANK OF INDIA-18.95%32 518
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.37%270 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%224 411
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.78%205 647
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-31.06%152 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group