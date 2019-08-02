State Bank of India : Swings to First Quarter Net Profit

By P.R. Venkat

State Bank of India (500112.BY) swung to a net profit in the first quarter, as it reduced provisioning for its non-performing assets.

Net profit for the April-to-June quarter was 23.12 billion Indian rupees (US$333.6 million) compared with a net loss of INR48.76 billion in the same period last year, the state-run lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Total income during the quarter rose nearly 8% on year to INR706.53 billion, it said.

The bank provided INR116.49 billion for its non-performing assets in the June quarter, compared with a provision of INR130.38 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank's ratio of net non-performing assets fell to 3.1% as on June 30, compared with 5.3% in the same period last year.

