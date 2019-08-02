Log in
State Bank of India

STATE BANK OF INDIA

(SBIN)
State Bank of India : Swings to First Quarter Net Profit

08/02/2019

By P.R. Venkat

State Bank of India (500112.BY) swung to a net profit in the first quarter, as it reduced provisioning for its non-performing assets.

Net profit for the April-to-June quarter was 23.12 billion Indian rupees (US$333.6 million) compared with a net loss of INR48.76 billion in the same period last year, the state-run lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Total income during the quarter rose nearly 8% on year to INR706.53 billion, it said.

The bank provided INR116.49 billion for its non-performing assets in the June quarter, compared with a provision of INR130.38 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank's ratio of net non-performing assets fell to 3.1% as on June 30, compared with 5.3% in the same period last year.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -2.77% 70.2 End-of-day quote.-32.56%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -4.53% 317.15 End-of-day quote.7.18%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 456 B
EBIT 2020 735 B
Net income 2020 281 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 2 830 B
Chart STATE BANK OF INDIA
Duration : Period :
State Bank of India Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE BANK OF INDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 388,68  INR
Last Close Price 317,15  INR
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anshula Kant Managing Director
Rajnish Kumar Chairman
Neeraj Vyas Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Prashant Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Mrityunjay Mohapatra Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE BANK OF INDIA7.18%41 054
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.83%376 246
BANK OF AMERICA24.51%285 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%279 657
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 952
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%196 711
