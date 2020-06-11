State Bank of India to Sell 2.1% Stake in SBI Life Insurance

By Kosaku Narioka



State Bank of India plans to sell a 2.1% stake in SBI Life Insurance Co., the Indian government-owned bank said late Thursday.

State Bank of India, which owned 58% of the insurance company as of end-March, will sell up to 21 million shares at the floor price of 725 Indian rupees ($9.54) a share, SBI Life said separately. That is 2.2% below Thursday's closing price of INR741.45.

Brokers hired by State Bank of India will help sell the shares on Friday and Monday, the insurance company said.

