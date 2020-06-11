Log in
State Bank of India to Sell 2.1% Stake in SBI Life Insurance

06/11/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

State Bank of India plans to sell a 2.1% stake in SBI Life Insurance Co., the Indian government-owned bank said late Thursday.

State Bank of India, which owned 58% of the insurance company as of end-March, will sell up to 21 million shares at the floor price of 725 Indian rupees ($9.54) a share, SBI Life said separately. That is 2.2% below Thursday's closing price of INR741.45.

Brokers hired by State Bank of India will help sell the shares on Friday and Monday, the insurance company said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 431 B 18 880 M 18 880 M
Net income 2020 179 B 2 360 M 2 360 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 1 581 B 20 781 M 20 863 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 257 252
Free-Float 43,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Rajnish Kumar Chairman
B. Ramesh Babu Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Venkat Nageswar Chalasani Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Shivkumar Bhasin Chief Technology Officer
Dhananjay Arvind Tambe Chief Information Officer & Deputy MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE BANK OF INDIA-46.92%22 147
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%323 117
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%259 806
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.47%230 771
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.69%206 922
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.01%136 738
