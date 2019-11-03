Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  State Gas Limited    GAS   AU000000GAS2

STATE GAS LIMITED

(GAS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.73 AUD   -2.67%
05:05pState Gas Limited Final Gas Content Testing Reids Dome
AW
10/30STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/22STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Conventional Gas at Aldinga East-1A Reid's Dome
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Gas Limited Final Gas Content Testing Reids Dome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:05pm EST
Final Gas Content Testing Reids Dome

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) refers to its previous announcements of 5 December 2018, 21 January 2019, 13 March 2019 and 29 April 2019 relating to results from the 2018 Nyanda-4 well in the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL 231).

The Company has received the final Gas Content Testing report on the core samples obtained from the Nyanda-4 well, drilled by the Company in late 2018.

The final average of the measured gas content from the coal desorption testing is 13.75 m3/t from 10 samples. Gas content for the thickest cored seam is 16.94 m3/t. The highest value obtained was 17.16 m3/t and the lowest value was 8.30 m3/t. These data confirm the range expected by the Company.

These figures replace all prior advices from the Company as to content from the Nyanda-4 well, including in presentations dated 8 October 2019 and 22 October 2019.

Nyanda-4 was the first well drilled in the permit to test the gas potential of the Reid's Dome Beds coal measures and has established a new coal seam gas play in the Denison Trough. The well was drilled to a total depth of 1200m, from which 150m of core was obtained, commencing at 394m depth. Wireline logging at total depth confirmed 40.4m of net coal in multiple seams up to 4m thick, and a further 25m of carbonaceous shales and thinner coal seams (i.e. <0.2m), indicating 65m of coals and carbonaceous shales (excluding conventional sandstones).

As previously advised, drilling activities are currently underway approximately 12 kilometres north within PL 231 at Aldinga East-1A, with both coal seam gas and conventional gas encountered during that drilling to date. Further updates will be provided once drilling at Aldinga East-1A reaches total depth and testing is undertaken.

To view figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/94JXY38E



About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com



Source:

State Gas Limited



Contact:

Lucy Snelling
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0439 608 241
e-mail: lucy@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
e-mail: richard@stategas.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE GAS LIMITED
05:05pState Gas Limited Final Gas Content Testing Reids Dome
AW
10/30STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/22STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Conventional Gas at Aldinga East-1A Reid's Dome
AQ
10/18State Gas Limited Coring Commences at Aldinga East-1A Reid's Dome
AW
10/03STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Aldinga East-1A Spudded
AQ
09/24STATE GAS : Update on Supreme Court Proceedings
AQ
09/23STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/23State Gas Limited Update on Supreme Court Proceedings
AW
09/15STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Court Orders Dome to Transfer Final 20% of Reid's ..
AQ
09/08STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Operational Update - PL 231 Reid's Dome Gas Projec..
AQ
More news
Chart STATE GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
State Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Lucy Snelling Chief Executive Officer
Richard I. Cottee Executive Chairman
James Crowley Chief Operating Officer
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anthony George Bellas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE GAS LIMITED-2.60%72
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.53%41 292
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-34.02%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.82%30 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group