State Gas Limited Reid's Dome Technical Update Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) provides the Company's latest presentation on technical update for Reid's Dome Gas Project.



State Gas - PL 231 Highlights



PRODUCTION LEASE & PIPELINE SURVEY LICENCE



- PL-231 is located in central Queensland, granted under the 1923 Act over 181 km2 over Reid's Dome anticline for a 30 year term from 15/12/2005. Pipeline Survey Licence PSL-2028 was granted for a 2 year term from 01/08/2018



OWNERSHIP



- State Gas is Operator with 8 0% of PL-231 - transitioning to 100%



PROVEN GAS FLOWS



- 17 wells drilled 1954 - 2018. Gas flows from sandstone reservoirs in the Cattle Creek Formation and Reid's Dome Beds



NEW PROVINCE - LARGE CSG PROJECT



Permian Reid's Dome coal measures are extensive throughout the entire PL-231



CONVENTIONAL/ TIGHT GAS



- Cattle Creek Formation; 3-way dip closed structural traps, over-pressured. Primero West-1 discovery in 2018



- Reid's Dome Beds: ~1500m thick section with multiple prospective sandstone reservoirs in anticlinal setting. Also over-pressured.



CSG CONFIRMED IN 2018 DRILLING



- Nyanda-4 (2018) was the first CSG well drilled in Reid's Dome/PL 231



- Nyanda-4 first modern suite of core and logs over Reid's Dome Beds



LOCATION



- PL-231 is well placed for access to infrastructure and has a significant advantage over a number of projects in the Galilee and Bowen Basins



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0OLIA6ZX







About State Gas Limited:



State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator and 80%-owner (transitioning to 100%) of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline. http://www.stategas.com





Source:



State Gas Limited





Contact:

Lucy Snelling Chief Executive Officer M: +61-439-608-241 E: lucy@stategas.com Greg Baynton Executive Director M: +61-414-970-566 E: greg@stategas.com