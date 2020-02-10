Charles River : Awarded “Best Portfolio Management Solution” at WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2020

Charles River Development has won “Best Portfolio Management System Provider” at the WealthBriefing Switzerland Awards 2020. Presented on February 6th in Geneva, WealthBriefing recognizes technology vendors that develop innovative solutions for wealth management firms and private banks.

Charles River’s wealth management solution supports the entire investment lifecycle, from model management, asset allocation, and risk, through to trading, settlement and position keeping. Multi-asset/multi-currency capabilities and support for region-specific frameworks and products, including separately managed accounts, sub-advised mandates, Rep as PM, and private banking, enable firms to manage all products on one platform and accelerate introduction of new offerings.

“Wealth managers and private banks globally use Charles River to make more informed investment and de-risking decisions,” said Gavin Lavelle, EMEA Managing Director, Charles River. “By providing a single desktop for portfolio construction and risk management, portfolio managers can work more productively and focus on delivering differentiated services and products to their clients.”

WealthBriefing rewards achievement and showcases top class performance and innovation, judged by an independent panel of technology experts drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors/consultants. Charles River has won numerous industry accolades for both institutional and wealth product lines. This year’s award marks the third WealthBriefing Switzerland win for portfolio management in the past four years.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in over 30 countries rely on the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to manage US$28 Trillion. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River technology forms the foundation of the State Street Alpha℠ platform. Charles River IMS helps firms automate and simplify their investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing third-party provider ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access the data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com. (Statistics as of January 2020)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

