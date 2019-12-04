Charles River Development : Appoints Spiros Giannaros as President

Industry Veteran Returns to Support the Firm’s Front-to-Back Platform

Charles River Development, a State Street Company (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of Spiros Giannaros as president of Charles River Development (CRD). In this role, Giannaros will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the company including product, development, sales and services for the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Giannaros will report to John Plansky, who remains chief executive officer of Charles River and leader of State Street Global Exchange® and State Street AlphaSM, the Company’s front-to-back investment servicing platform for global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers. Charles River IMS provides many of the front- and middle-office capabilities of State Street Alpha.

“I’m very pleased that Spiros will be returning to Charles River Development and assuming the role of president,” said Plansky. “Since State Street announced its intention to acquire CRD in the summer of 2018 and deliver the industry’s first open front-to-back platform, we have built great momentum with clients who want an integrated and open solution. Spiros’ background with Charles River and his time with State Street uniquely position him to help us build on what’s already been achieved.”

Most recently, Spiros was executive vice president and head of Platform Strategies at State Street, where he reported to Lou Maiuri, chief operating officer. Prior to that, he served as the Global Head of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) and thinkFolio serving as a Partner at IHS Markit (formerly Markit). In this role, he was responsible for the firm’s data management, warehouse, reporting businesses, software managed services, and the thinkFolio business, an order management and portfolio modeling system. Before joining IHS Markit, Spiros spent 15 years at Charles River Development where he was a managing director for the Americas and responsible for sales, strategic account management and product marketing.

“I’m excited to be rejoining Charles River and working hand in hand with John on State Street Alpha,” said Giannaros. “I am looking forward to building on the momentum that’s already been created and to further enhancing our real-time data intelligence capabilities that will help our clients efficiently implement their investment strategies and stay profitable through increasing cost pressure, complexity and competition.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River’s front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities, Charles River’s software technology forms the foundation of State Street AlphaSM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 975 employees in 11 regional offices. (statistics as of October 2019) www.crd.com

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

2853905.1.1.GBL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005589/en/