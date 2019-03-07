Charles River Development : Honored at the 2019 Fund Technology and WSL Awards

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), was awarded “Best Trading Platform - Overall,” by Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019. Each year, the Fund Technology Awards recognize leading providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

Previously known as the WSL (Wall Street Letter) Institutional Trading Awards, 2019’s event highlighted the efforts of technology providers, broker dealers, data specialists and exchanges in meeting the needs of the asset management community. Those recognized and rewarded demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. The year’s winners were vetted based on the new innovations developed as a means of ensuring asset managers have the latest tools in their armory to compete in a rapidly evolving space.

“This award recognizes our ongoing R&D efforts to automate and optimize institutional trading, while accommodating the unique demands of each client’s asset mix and investment process,” said John Plansky, CEO, Charles River. “Charles River continuously introduces innovations that enable firms to trade more efficiently and effectively across asset classes and geographies. The OEMS also facilitates greater collaboration between traders and portfolio managers, which reduces trading errors and enhances productivity across the front office.”

Charles River IMS combines an order management system (OMS) with multi-asset execution capabilities, creating a single integrated order and execution management system (OEMS). The OEMS eliminates multiple interfaces inherent in disparate systems and streamlines access to global liquidity venues from a single desktop. Advanced data visualization and analytics provide trading desks with superior decision support and faster insights into market opportunities.

Charles River has won several awards for portfolio management, compliance and trading, including Best Buy-Side OMS at the Waters Ranking Awards in New York and Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year at the 2018 Asia Capital Markets Awards. Charles River IMS is delivered as a SaaS-based platform, which ensures up to date technology and security, higher data quality, and 24x7 availability.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

