Charles River Development : Honored at the 2019 Fund Technology and WSL Awards

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that
the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles
River IMS), was awarded “Best Trading Platform - Overall,” by Fund
Technology and WSL Awards 2019. Each year, the Fund Technology
Awards recognize leading providers catering to asset managers and
institutional traders that have demonstrated exceptional customer
service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.
Previously known as the WSL (Wall Street Letter) Institutional Trading
Awards, 2019’s event highlighted the efforts of technology providers,
broker dealers, data specialists and exchanges in meeting the needs of
the asset management community. Those recognized and rewarded
demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product
development over the past 12 months. The year’s winners were vetted
based on the new innovations developed as a means of ensuring asset
managers have the latest tools in their armory to compete in a rapidly
evolving space.
“This award recognizes our ongoing R&D efforts to automate and optimize
institutional trading, while accommodating the unique demands of each
client’s asset mix and investment process,” said John Plansky, CEO,
Charles River. “Charles River continuously introduces innovations that
enable firms to trade more efficiently and effectively across asset
classes and geographies. The OEMS also facilitates greater collaboration
between traders and portfolio managers, which reduces trading errors and
enhances productivity across the front office.”
Charles River IMS combines an order management system (OMS) with
multi-asset execution capabilities, creating a single integrated order
and execution management system (OEMS). The OEMS eliminates multiple
interfaces inherent in disparate systems and streamlines access to
global liquidity venues from a single desktop. Advanced
data visualization and analytics provide trading desks with superior
decision support and faster insights into market opportunities.
Charles River has won several awards for portfolio management,
compliance and trading, including Best
Buy-Side OMS at the Waters Ranking Awards in New York and Multi-Asset
Trading System of the Year at the 2018 Asia Capital Markets Awards.
Charles River IMS is delivered as a SaaS-based platform, which ensures
up to date technology and security, higher data quality, and 24x7
availability.
About Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River
Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient
investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40
countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in
assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund
industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed
to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform –
from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and
post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data
throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support
clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices.
For more information, please visit www.crd.com.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation
(NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial
services to institutional investors, including investment servicing,
investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.62
trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.51 trillion*
in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, State Street
operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the
US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information,
visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.
