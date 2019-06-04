Charles River Development : to Speak at Upcoming Fixed Income Leaders Summit

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that it will be attending the Fixed Income Leaders Summit, June 18-19, 2019 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel. This annual event brings together industry thought leaders to address and discuss challenges affecting both the buy side and fixed income markets.

As part of Charles River’s presence at the event, Vidya Guruju, Product Manager, CFA will be speaking on a panel that explores how the buy-side leaders of fixed income trading desks capitalize on technology disruption and rise above the current market to gain competitive edge.

WHAT: Oxford Style Debate TRUE OR FALSE: The current methods of Fixed Income TCA are sufficient to offer adequate execution analysis for fixed income products.

WHO: Moderator Miles Kumaresan, Global Head of Trading & FinTech, Nordea Asset Management will be joined by Mr. Guruju of Charles River, Alex Budny, Global Head of Trade Analytics, State Street Global Advisors, Glenn Taitz, Head of Global Fixed Income Trading, Invesco, Lee Sanders, head of Execution FX and UK & Asia Fixed Income Trading, AXA Investment Management.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 19 at 1:00pm

Charles River Development will also be present at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit eTrading Evaluation Day. Representatives from the firm will be participating in a roundtable discussion titled, “Meet the Providers,” where attendees will evaluate the newest EMS/Automation offerings. They will be joined with buy side peers to understand which vendors are best placed to meet the ever evolving data needs related to post trade activity.

More information on Charles River’s presence at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit is available here.

