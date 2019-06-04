Charles River Development : to Speak at Upcoming Fixed Income Leaders Summit

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that
it will be attending the Fixed
Income Leaders Summit, June 18-19, 2019 at the Philadelphia 201
Hotel. This annual event brings together industry thought leaders to
address and discuss challenges affecting both the buy side and fixed
income markets.
As part of Charles River’s presence at the event, Vidya Guruju, Product
Manager, CFA will be speaking on a panel that explores how the buy-side
leaders of fixed income trading desks capitalize on technology
disruption and rise above the current market to gain competitive edge.
WHAT: Oxford Style Debate TRUE OR FALSE: The current methods of
Fixed Income TCA are sufficient to offer adequate execution analysis for
fixed income products.
WHO: Moderator Miles Kumaresan, Global Head of Trading & FinTech,
Nordea Asset Management will be joined by Mr. Guruju of Charles River,
Alex Budny, Global Head of Trade Analytics, State Street Global
Advisors, Glenn Taitz, Head of Global Fixed Income Trading, Invesco, Lee
Sanders, head of Execution FX and UK & Asia Fixed Income Trading, AXA
Investment Management.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 19 at 1:00pm
Charles River Development will also be present at the Fixed Income
Leaders Summit eTrading Evaluation Day. Representatives from the firm
will be participating in a roundtable discussion titled, “Meet the
Providers,” where attendees will evaluate the newest EMS/Automation
offerings. They will be joined with buy side peers to understand which
vendors are best placed to meet the ever evolving data needs related to
post trade activity.
More information on Charles River’s presence at the Fixed Income Leaders
Summit is available here.
About Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and
efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more
than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25
Trillion* in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management
and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution
(SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a
single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through
trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and
managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we
support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional
offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.
*As of April 2019
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019,
State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and
employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit
State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
*Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and
the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of
March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
