Investors Turn to Energy for Dividends -- WSJ

07/12/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Asjylyn Loder

With interest rates poised to fall, investors are hunting for a way to squeeze a little more profit from their portfolios.

One popular refuge is staid utility stocks, which pay a steady stream of reliable dividends. But in an unusual twist, there is a better dividend payout from an unexpected source: risky energy companies.

The dividend yield on State Street Corp.'s Energy Select SPDR exchange-traded fund is running about 3.4%, beating the 3.1% yield on the Utilities Select SPDR fund for only the second time in a decade.

"Utilities are slow, stodgy companies that tend to maintain a dividend. Because they're regulated, their earnings are stable," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of fund research for CFRA. "Energy is the opposite of that."

The reason for the yield reversal is hidden under the hood of the energy ETF. Yes, its portfolio includes laggards like Noble Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc., whose stock prices have fallen sharply in the past year.

But its two biggest holdings are Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., which together account for more than 40% of the fund's investments. The two major oil companies deliver such reliable dividends that they have even earned spots in the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, which restricts its roster to firms that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Still, dividend yield is just one consideration. In the past year, the energy ETF has lost more than 12% while the utility fund has returned nearly 20%, handily beating the 10% gain of an S&P 500 ETF.

"If you're seeking income, the energy sector is a more appealing place than it has historically been," said Mr. Rosenbluth. "But that comes with risk."

In fact, the lackluster performance of energy stocks combined with gains for utilities is a big part of the reason why yields have flipped, said Shahriar Pourreza, a managing director at Guggenheim. The yield is calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the stock price. The demand for utility stocks from risk-averse investors has driven prices higher, sending yields down, he said.

"The reason the yield is lower than you would think is because utilities are popular," Mr. Pourreza said.

Write to Asjylyn Loder at asjylyn.loder@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 27088.08 Delayed Quote.16.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7896.775789 Delayed Quote.24.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 8196.043214 Delayed Quote.22.70%
S&P 500 0.23% 2999.91 Delayed Quote.19.40%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 1.14% 55.04 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 632 M
EBIT 2019 2 984 M
Net income 2019 2 156 M
Debt 2019 12 478 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 9,45x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 20 539 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 64,8  $
Last Close Price 55,0  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.73%20 539
BLACKROCK INC.22.21%73 863
UBS GROUP-2.33%44 776
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-7.27%41 212
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.11%19 861
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.17%19 682
