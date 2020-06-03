Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street : Announces Chief Financial Officer and Head of Global Clients Division to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference

06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, and Head of Global Clients Division, Donna Milrod, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 2:30 pm EDT.

The webcast of the event will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $31.86 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.69 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2020 includes approximately $50 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2020
