State Street : Announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum

02/21/2020 | 04:17pm EST

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Lou Maiuri, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum in Miami, Florida on Thursday, February 27th at 9:20 am EST.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2020
