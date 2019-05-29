Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street : Announces Chief Operating Officer to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference

05/29/2019

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Lou Maiuri, Chief Operating Officer and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 ET.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s investor relations website at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 928 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 377 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 8,01
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 21 714 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 75,4 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.50%21 714
BLACKROCK INC10.93%66 338
UBS GROUP-3.51%45 237
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.82%42 447
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-5.24%24 380
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.27%19 478
