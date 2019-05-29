State Street : Announces Chief Operating Officer to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Lou Maiuri, Chief Operating Officer and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 ET.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s investor relations website at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

