State Street : Announces Chief Operating Officer to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that Lou Maiuri,
Chief Operating Officer and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer, will
participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th
Annual Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019
at 11:00 ET.
The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible
on State Street’s investor relations website at
investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be
available on the investor relations website later in the day and will be
available for approximately two weeks.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of
financial services to institutional investors including investment
servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.
With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8
trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street
operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs
approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State
Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and
the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of
March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
