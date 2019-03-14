State Street : Announces ESG-Focused Partnership with Professor George Serafeim of Harvard Business School

Serafeim Joins Roster of Renowned Partners at Firm’s Academic Research
Arm, State Street Associates
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced a new partnership
with George Serafeim, professor of Business Administration at Harvard
Business School, to advance its research agenda in Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG) investing on behalf of its clients. Widely
published and recently recognized by Barron’s
as “one of the most influential people in ESG investing,” Serafeim’s
research focuses on measuring, driving and communicating corporate
performance and social impact as well as the practical integration of
ESG criteria into investment management.
“George is among the world’s leading voices on ESG and sustainability
issues,” said Lou Maiuri, State Street’s chief operating officer. “As
with all of our academic partnerships, our focus will be on practical
solutions that our clients can implement. What frameworks should
investors use and how should they incorporate material ESG factors into
their investment process? These are the questions we aim to tackle.”
State Street Associates® (SSA), the company’s academic
research arm, combines the worlds of financial theory and practice. SSA
leverages data-driven insights to develop risk, investor behavior,
sentiment and economic indicators for the owners and managers of the
world’s capital. It also conducts research into the key practical
challenges associated with managing institutional portfolios, including
asset allocation, risk, alternatives, and investing for the long term.
“State Street Associates has a long history of successful partnerships
with academics and an impressive track record of building intellectual
capital and practical solutions,” said George Serafeim, professor of
business administration, Harvard Business School. “I am excited about
this opportunity to collaborate with State Street to move the ESG
investing field forward.”
The recipient of numerous research-related accolades, Serafeim is widely
cited in academic articles and journals and his research work is often
covered by national media. Serafeim earned his doctorate in business
administration at Harvard Business School and received a master’s degree
in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and
Political Science.
State Street is committed to being a leader in environmental
sustainability and governance issues, including finding new ways to help
clients integrate ESG practices in pursuit of better investment outcomes
including investment strategies, stewardship and data and analytics
tools. As a company, State Street aims to be a responsible corporate
entity by pursuing aggressive targets with respect to diversity,
sustainability, and governance. For more information visit the websites
of State
Street and State
Street Global Advisors.
