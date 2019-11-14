Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  State Street Corporation    STT

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State Street : Announces President & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:16pm EST

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) announced today that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Ron O’Hanley, and its Chief Financial Officer, Eric Aboaf, will participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:20 AM ET.

The webcast of the event and presentation materials will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations home page at investors.statestreet.com. A recorded replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations website later in the day and will be available for approximately two weeks.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE STREET CORPORATION
04:16pSTATE STREET : Announces President & Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial..
BU
11/13STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment
BU
11/13STATE STREET : Named Servicing Provider for Avantis Investors' Inaugural ETFs
BU
11/06STATE STREET CORPORATION : Declares Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Pr..
BU
11/06STATE STREET CORPORATION : Announces Additional Capital Action with Full Redempt..
BU
11/04STATE STREET CORPORATION : Announces Results of Its 2019 Mid-Cycle Stress Test
BU
11/04STATE STREET : Bank and Trust Company Announces the Early Results of the Cash Te..
BU
11/01STATE STREET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/01STATE STREET : Charles River Wins Best Integrated Front Office Platform at Buy-S..
BU
10/29STATE STREET : Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the BancAnaly..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 626 M
EBIT 2019 2 770 M
Net income 2019 2 107 M
Debt 2019 17 710 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
Capitalization 26 435 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 68,84  $
Last Close Price 72,70  $
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Louis D. Maiuri Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard P. Sergel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.27%26 435
BLACKROCK, INC.23.61%75 347
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.89%44 588
UBS GROUP0.57%44 200
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.29%22 373
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.51.76%20 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group