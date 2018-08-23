Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  State Street Corporation    STT

STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

State Street : Appoints Jörg Ambrosius and Mike Fontaine as Co-Heads of Global Services, EMEA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

August 23, 2018 - State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today the appointments of Jörg Ambrosius and Mike Fontaine as co-heads of Global Services, EMEA. This follows the promotion of Liz Nolan to chief executive officer, EMEA and the upcoming departure of Susan Dargan, who steps down to pursue personal interests.

Ambrosius, who most recently held the title of head of Sector Solutions, EMEA, will remain based in Munich; whilst Fontaine, who was previously executive vice president, US Investor Services, has relocated from Boston to Dublin. Both will report to Nolan, as well as Andrew Erickson, head of the Global Services business worldwide.

Within their roles as co-heads of Global Services, EMEA, Ambrosius and Fontaine will continue to drive and execute State Street's servicing strategy for the domestic markets in region, with Ambrosius focused on onshore and Fontaine focussed on offshore markets.

'Jörg and Mike have held various senior client-focused, risk management and operational positions in financial services for more than four decades combined,' commented Erickson. 'Both have proven track records for managing delivery to some of our largest and most complex global clients, and we're confident they will continue to add tremendous value to our business.'

'The EMEA region is a key contributor to the global State Street franchise,' said Nolan. 'The appointments of Jörg and Mike will further strengthen our presence within the region which, when combined with our global footprint and ongoing investment in technology and innovation, will enable us to deliver the whole of the firm to support the needs of our clients.'

In addition to being co-heads for Global Services in EMEA, Ambrosius will assume responsibility for State Street's Global Exchange (GX), Investment Manager Services (IMS) and Alternative Investment Solutions (AIS) businesses in the region; whilst Fontaine will oversee the International Financial Data Services (IFDS) service delivery for State Street.

Ambrosius and Fontaine will both sit on Nolan's EMEA management committee; as well as Erickson's Global Services management team.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.70 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $53 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

All information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

The whole or any part of this communication may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted, or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street's express written consent.

2197462.1.1.GBL.PR

Expiration Date: August 31, 2019

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 17:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE STREET CORPORATION
07:47pSTATE STREET : Appoints Jörg Ambrosius and Mike Fontaine as Co-Heads of Global S..
PU
03:37pSTATE STREET : Creates Asia Pacific Head of Insurance Services Role
PU
12:38pSTATE STREET : names Kamal Jandu Head of Insurance Services AP
AQ
08/22STATE STREET : Research Reveals Majority of Asset Managers Face Challenges with ..
PU
08/17METLIFE : Investment Management, State Street Enter Into $2 Billion Commercial M..
AQ
08/16METLIFE : Investment Management, State Street in $2 Billion Co-Lending Agreement
DJ
08/16STATE STREET : Appoints Andrew Allright to CEO of InfraHedge
AQ
08/15GLOBAL MIDDLE-OFFICE BPO SERVICES MA : Type, Growth Overview, Organization Size,..
AQ
08/12STATE STREET : banker sees pace of reforms accelerating
AQ
08/10STATE STREET : Theme ETFs Come of Age and Now the Big Firms Want In
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16MetLife, State Street ink $2B commercial mortgage co-lending pact 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
08/06Tracking Yacktman Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07/30DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Time For Some Spring Cleaning 
07/27State Street prices stock offering at $86.93 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 190 M
EBIT 2018 3 552 M
Net income 2018 2 792 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,07%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 32 698 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President & Chief Operating Officer
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.71%32 698
BLACKROCK-7.55%75 791
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.53%52 537
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.05%24 889
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.28%20 128
FRANKLIN RESOURCES-23.45%17 483
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.