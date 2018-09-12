Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT)
State Street : Appoints Michele Hardeman as Head of Global Markets for Asia-Pacific

09/12/2018

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that Michele Hardeman has been named head of Global Markets for Asia-Pacific, effective immediately. Hardeman, who has relocated to Hong Kong from Boston, previously served as head of foreign exchange sales for State Street Global Markets.

In her new role, Hardeman leads the strategic direction, sales, service and operations of the Global Markets business in Asia-Pacific. She reports to Wai-Kwong Seck, chief executive officer for Asia-Pacific, and Lou Maiuri, global head of Global Markets.

'Michele has more than 20 years of experience in capital markets across Australia and the US,' said Seck. 'Her global experience and deep understanding of the challenges clients face will enhance our Global Markets capabilities in the region.'

'Investors are always challenged with the need to generate and preserve alpha in the current market environment, where interest rates are rising, volatility is increasing and many asset classes are getting expensive,' said Hardeman. 'Our decision to partner with leading academics at institutions such as Harvard and MIT has allowed us to engage with our customers in unique and productive ways. Our proprietary indicators and research can help clients in Asia-Pacific navigate global markets to improve investment returns and minimize risk. I am excited to return to Asia-Pacific to lead State Street Global Markets as we grow and broaden our capabilities and client base in the region.'

Hardeman joined State Street in 1998 and was head of FX sales for Australia prior to her move to Boston in 2011, where she took on the same position for the Americas. Michele became global head of FX sales in 2015.

State Street Global Markets offers specialized investment research, foreign exchange trading, open architecture trading platforms, transition management, currency management, liquidity management, securities lending and enhanced custody to institutional investors in more than 100 markets globally. It ranked number one in flow research for real money clients and in customer satisfaction globally in the Euromoney 2018 FX survey.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.72 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Disclaimer

State Street Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:02:07 UTC
