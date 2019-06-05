State Street : Appoints Spiros Giannaros as Head of Platform Strategies

Seasoned Industry Veteran Brings Wealth of Experience to Support Firm’s Front-to-Back Strategy

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of Spiros Giannaros as Executive Vice President, Head of Platform Strategies. In this newly created role, Giannaros will be responsible for ensuring an integrated and coordinated approach between the firm’s product offerings, its front-to-back platform development and the data that it manages. He will report to Lou Maiuri, chief operating officer.

Giannaros was most recently the Global Head of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) and a Partner at IHS Markit (formerly Markit). In this role he was responsible for the firm’s EDM, warehouse and reporting businesses, software managed services, as well as the thinkFolio business - an order management and portfolio modeling system. Prior to joining IHS Markit, Giannaros spent 15 years at Charles River Development (Charles River) where he was a managing director for the Americas. In this role he was responsible for sales, strategic account management and product marketing.

“This is an important time for our clients as they look, amid extremely challenging market conditions, to manage costs, pursue growth and deliver returns for the people they serve,” said Maiuri. “We are building the industry’s first front-to-back solution to help them achieve their objectives, and we are delighted to welcome Spiros to our team in support of this strategy. His proven track record in successfully bringing emerging technologies and enterprise solutions to the financial market has delivered excellent results for his clients throughout his career. With this experience, and his prior knowledge of Charles River, we are confident he will add great value to our team internally, as well as to our clients around the world.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

