State Street : Appoints Spiros Giannaros as Head of Platform Strategies

Seasoned Industry Veteran Brings Wealth of Experience to Support Firm’s
Front-to-Back Strategy
State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the appointment of
Spiros Giannaros as Executive Vice President, Head of Platform
Strategies. In this newly created role, Giannaros will be responsible
for ensuring an integrated and coordinated approach between the firm’s
product offerings, its front-to-back platform development and the data
that it manages. He will report to Lou Maiuri, chief operating officer.
Giannaros was most recently the Global Head of Enterprise Data
Management (EDM) and a Partner at IHS Markit (formerly Markit). In this
role he was responsible for the firm’s EDM, warehouse and reporting
businesses, software managed services, as well as the thinkFolio
business - an order management and portfolio modeling system. Prior to
joining IHS Markit, Giannaros spent 15 years at Charles River
Development (Charles River) where he was a managing director for the
Americas. In this role he was responsible for sales, strategic account
management and product marketing.
“This is an important time for our clients as they look, amid extremely
challenging market conditions, to manage costs, pursue growth and
deliver returns for the people they serve,” said Maiuri. “We are
building the industry’s first front-to-back solution to help them
achieve their objectives, and we are delighted to welcome Spiros to our
team in support of this strategy. His proven track record in
successfully bringing emerging technologies and enterprise solutions to
the financial market has delivered excellent results for his clients
throughout his career. With this experience, and his prior knowledge of
Charles River, we are confident he will add great value to our team
internally, as well as to our clients around the world.”
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading
providers of financial services to institutional investors, including
investment servicing, investment management and investment research and
trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration
and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019,
State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and
employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit
State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF
and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as
of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds
Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
