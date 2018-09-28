State Street : Awarded Global Equity Custody and Middle-Office Mandates by Korea’s NPS
HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, TOKYO, SYDNEY
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has been re-appointed by the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) to provide back-office services and has also been awarded NPS' first ever middle-office mandate.
State Street has been providing custody, fund accounting, performance and analytics, mandate compliance and securities lending services to NPS' global equity portfolio since 2013. Following a competitive tender, NPS reappointed State Street to continue providing these services for a further three years. Following NPS' decision to outsource its middle-office operations for the first time, State Street will provide Investment Book of Record (IBOR) record keeping, transaction management and trade processing services to all NPS' overseas investments.
'We are delighted to continue our partnership with NPS, the world's third largest pension fund1,' said Ian Martin, head of Global Services and Global Exchange, Asia-Pacific, State Street. 'NPS has been expanding into new asset classes and geographies in the past few years, to tap into new sources of alpha and continue to deliver for its members. However, this has naturally added complexity to the fund's custody and administration needs. Our two organisations have forged a strong, effective partnership during the last five years, which has adapted over time to address these evolving needs. Our reappointment is testament to the success of that partnership.'
State Street Growth Readiness 2018 research revealed that asset owners will focus on eliminating operational inefficiencies and upgrading back and middle-office technology over the next five years to achieve their growth objectives. 'The new middle-office mandate will allow NPS to have a lean operation which will help to enhance returns for its members,' added Martin. 'It is the first time NPS has outsourced all its middle-office operations. This significant decision to combine middle-office and back-office operations will improve straight-through processing and data integration, which will reduce risk and increase speed. We look forward to partnering with NPS to streamline operations to improve efficiency.'
