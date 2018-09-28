State Street : Awarded Global Equity Custody and Middle-Office Mandates by Korea’s NPS

Friday, September 28, 2018 9:45 am EDT Dateline: HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, TOKYO, SYDNEY 'It is the first time NPS has outsourced all its middle-office operations. This significant decision to combine middle-office and back-office operations will improve straight-through processing and data integration, which will reduce risk and increase speed. We look forward to partnering with NPS to streamline operations to improve efficiency.' State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has been re-appointed by the National Pension Service of Korea (NPS) to provide back-office services and has also been awarded NPS' first ever middle-office mandate. State Street has been providing custody, fund accounting, performance and analytics, mandate compliance and securities lending services to NPS' global equity portfolio since 2013. Following a competitive tender, NPS reappointed State Street to continue providing these services for a further three years. Following NPS' decision to outsource its middle-office operations for the first time, State Street will provide Investment Book of Record (IBOR) record keeping, transaction management and trade processing services to all NPS' overseas investments. 'We are delighted to continue our partnership with NPS, the world's third largest pension fund1,' said Ian Martin, head of Global Services and Global Exchange, Asia-Pacific, State Street. 'NPS has been expanding into new asset classes and geographies in the past few years, to tap into new sources of alpha and continue to deliver for its members. However, this has naturally added complexity to the fund's custody and administration needs. Our two organisations have forged a strong, effective partnership during the last five years, which has adapted over time to address these evolving needs. Our reappointment is testament to the success of that partnership.' State Street Growth Readiness 2018 research revealed that asset owners will focus on eliminating operational inefficiencies and upgrading back and middle-office technology over the next five years to achieve their growth objectives. 'The new middle-office mandate will allow NPS to have a lean operation which will help to enhance returns for its members,' added Martin. 'It is the first time NPS has outsourced all its middle-office operations. This significant decision to combine middle-office and back-office operations will improve straight-through processing and data integration, which will reduce risk and increase speed. We look forward to partnering with NPS to streamline operations to improve efficiency.' 1) NPS website, as of June 30, 2018 About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.70 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.



