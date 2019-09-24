Log in
State Street : Charles River Announces New Appointment to Strengthen Wealth Management Practice

09/24/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Randy Bullard has been appointed global head of Wealth Management.

“We are thrilled to have Randy join Charles River and lead our Wealth Management team,” said John Plansky, Chief Executive Officer of Charles River. “Randy is a wealth management pioneer with a 20-year track record of developing and implementing innovative client solutions, which will help us continue to evolve our product and service offerings.”

In his new role, Bullard will lead and oversee the Wealth Management business’s revenue, growth strategy and client retention efforts across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. He will also shape the direction of future product offerings and be responsible for attracting and retaining high-value associates and growing the Wealth Management organization globally, with a heavy focus on client satisfaction.

Prior to Charles River, Bullard served as General Manager of Wealth Management at SigFig, a global provider of digital wealth management programs to banks and wealth providers, where he was responsible for multiple large-scale digital wealth partnerships across the US and Canada. Before SigFig, Bullard founded Placemark Investments, a leading provider of wealth management programs and services for wealth management across the US and Canada. He was also previously involved in developing and operating large-scale wealth management programs for firms including Wells Fargo, UBS and Smith Barney Consulting Group.

“I am excited to join Charles River as the global head of Wealth Management,” said Bullard. “I look forward to leveraging my experience with large-scale wealth management programs to support and innovate Charles River’s strategy globally.”

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 30 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets as of April 2019 in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 925 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street’s express written consent.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

2741742.1.1.AM.RTL


© Business Wire 2019
