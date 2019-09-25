State Street : Charles River Awarded Best Multi-Asset Trading System for Second Consecutive Year

Charles River Development, a State Street Company and provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), has been awarded “Multi-asset Trading System of the Year” for the second consecutive year by FOW and Global Investor Group. This annual awards program recognises and promotes exceptional client service or innovation by organisations and technology vendors across the Asian buy-side capital market industries.

Charles River IMS is a complete front and middle office solution that enables asset managers to support large and complex multi-asset portfolios on a single platform. The Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) incorporates trade analytics, advanced visualisation and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). By using a single blotter to place and monitor trades for all asset classes and currencies, traders gain significant efficiencies and are more easily able to demonstrate best execution to satisfy regulatory requirements.

“We continue to see clients across the region looking to diversify investment strategies as they navigate a persistently challenging investment environment. As a result, the demand for financial technology solutions that efficiently manage multi-asset portfolios on a single platform is growing,” said Cameron Field, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Charles River. “Receiving this award acknowledges the commitment we’ve made to our clients as we continually develop and invest in Charles River IMS, and grow our third-party provider ecosystem across asset classes.”

Charles River IMS has won a number of awards this year for portfolio management, trading and compliance, including Fund Technology’s “Best Trading Platform – Overall” and “Best Buy-Side Portfolio Management System” by WatersTechnology.

About Global Investor Group

Global Investor Group provides readers with access to a wealth of industry news, analysis and data across the asset management, securities finance, custody, fund services and derivatives markets. The Group brings together three market-leading publications Global Investor, ISK and FOW (Futures & Options World) to deliver unparalleled reach across the buy- and sell-side. The awards is an extension of Global Investor Groups editorial program, with the Asia Capital Markets Awards representing the largest buy-side led capital markets awards in Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.globalinvestorgroup.com.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 30 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets as of April 2019 in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 925 employees in 11 regional offices. www.crd.com

*As of April 2019

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

