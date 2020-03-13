State Street : Charles River Wins Best Wealth Management Product in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Log in
03/13/2020 | 09:01am EDT

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) has been awarded “Best Wealth Management Product” by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, products and technologies in global financial technology markets. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards showcase market leaders across twelve sectors including Investments, Wealth Management and RegTech.

Charles River IMS supports the entire investment lifecycle, from model management, asset allocation, and risk, through to trading, settlement and position keeping. Its multi-asset and multi-currency capabilities and support for region-specific frameworks enable firms to manage all products on one platform, including SMA/UMA, Rep as PM, Rep as Advisor and private banking.

“Firms are looking for solutions that help them manage rapidly growing account volumes, comply with fiduciary and regulatory obligations and consolidate wealth and institutional business lines on a single platform,” said Randy Bullard, Global Head of Wealth, Charles River. “Our scalable, enterprise platform brings centralized portfolio management and trading capabilities to wealth managers offering differentiated solutions to high net worth and mass affluent investors.”

Since 2009, Charles River’s Wealth Management Solution has offered wealth managers streamlined capabilities that support discretionary and non-discretionary products, provide enhanced mobility across asset classes and help firms attract and retain financial advisors. Today, the platform supports over 30 wealth clients managing approximately $2.4 trillion in assets for some of the world’s most prominent advisory firms, large sponsors, and private banks.

Charles River has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades, including “Best Portfolio Management Solution” from WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2020, “Best Wealth Management Platform” at the 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, the 2018 WealthBriefing Asia Award, and the 2017 and 2018 WealthBriefing Swiss Awards.

About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Charles River, a State Street Company
Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in over 30 countries rely on the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to manage US$28 Trillion. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River technology forms the foundation of the State Street Alpha℠ platform. Charles River IMS helps firms automate and simplify their investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing third-party provider ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access the data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com. (Statistics as of January 2020)

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world's leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2020 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

2990222.1.1.AM.RTL.


© Business Wire 2020
