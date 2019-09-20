State Street : Charles River and MSCI to Provide Differentiated Risk and Portfolio Analytics

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced it is collaborating with MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) to integrate MSCI Analytics capabilities with Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Charles River clients will be able to use MSCI’s portfolio and risk analytics, enabling access to MSCI’s industry-leading capabilities and content in multiple asset class factor modeling, stress-testing, statistical analysis (VaR), and optimization. In addition, MSCI Analytics clients can now use Charles River IMS as their single source for portfolio and data modeling needs.

MSCI Analytics provide investment and risk professionals with a common language for identifying and communicating the sources of market, credit, liquidity and counterparty risk across multiple asset classes. Combined with Charles River’s portfolio management, risk and attribution capabilities, MSCI Analytics will enable asset managers and hedge funds to generate timelier risk forecasts, construct more robust portfolios, and develop and manage smart beta and risk parity products. This offers enhanced capabilities to perform in-depth equity, fixed income, and alternative asset class portfolio construction and attribution, allowing asset owners greater visibility into their asset allocation decisions and outsourced manager risk and performance profiles.

“Our partnership with MSCI provides beneficial capabilities for our mutual clients,” said John Plansky, CEO Charles River. “Adding new and differentiated analytical capabilities to the Charles River platform will help clients adapt to changing market conditions, investor preferences and regulatory mandates. Establishing relationships with leading analytics providers, such as MSCI, offers investment managers the greatest choice of portfolio, risk and attribution capabilities on a single platform.”

“The ability to seamlessly access MSCI’s entire analytics suite directly from the Charles River platform streamlines the development and deployment of new investment vehicles and strategies across asset classes. It will also simplify workflows and improve communication, operational efficiency and collaboration between the front and middle offices across the entire investment process,” said Jorge Mina, Head of Analytics at MSCI. “These capabilities, combined with the ability for clients to seamlessly access MSCI services directly with data from Charles River IMS, make this partnership with Charles River IMS a powerful combination.”

About MSCI

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 45 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 30 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets as of April 2019 in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 925 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005044/en/