STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street Corp. Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

07/19/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

State Street Corporation (STT) is currently at $59.61, up $3.32 or 5.9%

-- Would be highest close since May 21, 2019, when it closed at $59.76

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 27, 2016, when it rose 9.31%

-- Earlier Friday, State Street reported second-quarter net income of $1.42 a share while analysts polled by FactSet had predicted earnings of $1.36 a share

-- Up 6.33% month-to-date

-- Down 5.49% year-to-date

-- Down 47.11% from its all-time closing high of $112.71 on Jan. 24, 2018

-- Down 30.58% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2018), when it closed at $85.87

-- Down 33.45% from its 52-week closing high of $89.57 on Sept. 20, 2018

-- Up 9.54% from its 52-week closing low of $54.42 on July 10, 2019

-- Second-best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:39:33 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.05% 27233.92 Delayed Quote.16.70%
NASDAQ 100 -0.45% 7866.802841 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8179.799542 Delayed Quote.24.46%
S&P 500 -0.25% 2987.37 Delayed Quote.19.05%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 6.11% 59.715 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 606 M
EBIT 2019 2 921 M
Net income 2019 2 144 M
Debt 2019 12 478 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
EV / Sales2019 2,89x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 21 005 M
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,50  $
Last Close Price 56,29  $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.75%21 005
BLACKROCK INC20.96%75 251
UBS GROUP-2.57%44 864
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.70%42 288
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.25%20 096
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.54%19 841
