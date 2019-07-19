State Street Corp. Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2016 -- Data Talk

State Street Corporation (STT) is currently at $59.61, up $3.32 or 5.9%

-- Would be highest close since May 21, 2019, when it closed at $59.76

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 27, 2016, when it rose 9.31%

-- Earlier Friday, State Street reported second-quarter net income of $1.42 a share while analysts polled by FactSet had predicted earnings of $1.36 a share

-- Up 6.33% month-to-date

-- Down 5.49% year-to-date

-- Down 47.11% from its all-time closing high of $112.71 on Jan. 24, 2018

-- Down 30.58% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2018), when it closed at $85.87

-- Down 33.45% from its 52-week closing high of $89.57 on Sept. 20, 2018

-- Up 9.54% from its 52-week closing low of $54.42 on July 10, 2019

-- Second-best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:39:33 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet