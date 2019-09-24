State Street Corporation : Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to release its third-quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, October 18, 2019. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (866) 211-3118 (Conference ID# 8237248) for calls inside the U.S. and (647) 689-6605 (Conference ID# 8237248) outside the U.S. Materials announcing the third-quarter financial results including the press release, presentation, and additional financial information will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (Conference ID# 8237248).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005837/en/