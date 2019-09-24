Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION

State Street Corporation : Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to release its third-quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, October 18, 2019. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The conference call will be accessible on State Street’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (866) 211-3118 (Conference ID# 8237248) for calls inside the U.S. and (647) 689-6605 (Conference ID# 8237248) outside the U.S. Materials announcing the third-quarter financial results including the press release, presentation, and additional financial information will be available on State Street’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call on State Street’s Investor Relations website http://investors.statestreet.com and by telephone at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (Conference ID# 8237248).

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2019
