State Street Corporation : Releases Results of its 2019 Dodd-Frank Annual Stress Test (DFAST)

06/21/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

 

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today released the results of its 2019 annual stress test. Consistent with section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the results are based on the supervisory severely adverse scenario and incorporate prescribed Dodd-Frank capital actions. State Street, like other institutions covered by the provisions of section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act, is required to conduct company-run stress tests semi-annually under its own methodology and to disclose summary results of those company-run stress tests under the severely adverse scenario. State Street’s disclosure can be found in the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.statestreet.com.

This release follows today’s announcement of the Federal Reserve’s DFAST results for covered institutions, including State Street, based on its own methodology. Those results can be found at: https://www.federalreserve.gov.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is a world leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 916 M
EBIT 2019 3 272 M
Net income 2019 2 377 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,57
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 20 434 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 74,2 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.15%20 897
BLACKROCK INC.18.52%64 884
UBS GROUP-6.29%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.39%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-2.62%24 407
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.43.04%18 851
