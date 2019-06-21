State Street Corporation : Releases Results of its 2019 Dodd-Frank Annual Stress Test (DFAST)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today released the results of its 2019 annual stress test. Consistent with section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the results are based on the supervisory severely adverse scenario and incorporate prescribed Dodd-Frank capital actions. State Street, like other institutions covered by the provisions of section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act, is required to conduct company-run stress tests semi-annually under its own methodology and to disclose summary results of those company-run stress tests under the severely adverse scenario. State Street’s disclosure can be found in the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.statestreet.com.

This release follows today’s announcement of the Federal Reserve’s DFAST results for covered institutions, including State Street, based on its own methodology. Those results can be found at: https://www.federalreserve.gov.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is a world leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.8 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $33 billion as of March 31, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005473/en/