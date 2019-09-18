State Street : Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists

State Street Corporation, (State Street) (NYSE: STT) today announced that Ron O’Hanley, president and chief executive officer, Lou Maiuri, chief operating officer, and Hannah Grove, chief marketing officer, have been named in the 2019 HERoes recognition lists, supported by Yahoo Finance. HERoes is an annual global ranking of business leaders who are championing women in business and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace.

O’Hanley, for the second consecutive year, and Maiuri were both named to the HERoes 40 Advocate Executive List, which includes senior leaders who advocate for women in business and are dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment for women. O’Hanley has worked to introduce company-wide diversity goals tied to executives’ compensation; comprehensively diverse talent slates and, during his time as CEO of State Street Global Advisors, led the initiative that placed the Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street. Maiuri is Executive Sponsor of State Street’s Professional Women’s Network (PWN), leads the PWN’s Global Advisory Board, and actively works to advance a strong pipeline of senior female talent throughout State Street.

Grove, also for the second consecutive year, was named to the HERoes 100 Women Executives List, which ranks the top 100 women who are leading by example and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace. Grove was a founding member of Leading Women, a group of State Street’s female Executive Vice Presidents focused on advancing and sponsoring senior women across the organization. She is also a global advisory board member of State Street’s Professional Women’s Network (PWN), the company’s largest employee resource group.

“It is an honor for State Street to be represented in this important listing as an advocate for women in business,” said O’Hanley. “I’m delighted to share this recognition with Lou and Hannah on behalf of the collective commitment and progress we are making as a team and a firm to be a champion for diverse talent. We are never satisfied, however, and we will continue to strive to increase female representation levels, and all levels of diversity, throughout our organization. It’s the right – and smart – thing to do.”

HERoes is part of INvolve, a global membership organization and consultancy championing diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of events, programs, thought leadership and advisory services, INvolve helps firms drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where any individual can succeed.

