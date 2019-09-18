Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  State Street Corporation    STT

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State Street : Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

State Street Corporation, (State Street) (NYSE: STT) today announced that Ron O’Hanley, president and chief executive officer, Lou Maiuri, chief operating officer, and Hannah Grove, chief marketing officer, have been named in the 2019 HERoes recognition lists, supported by Yahoo Finance. HERoes is an annual global ranking of business leaders who are championing women in business and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace.

O’Hanley, for the second consecutive year, and Maiuri were both named to the HERoes 40 Advocate Executive List, which includes senior leaders who advocate for women in business and are dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment for women. O’Hanley has worked to introduce company-wide diversity goals tied to executives’ compensation; comprehensively diverse talent slates and, during his time as CEO of State Street Global Advisors, led the initiative that placed the Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street. Maiuri is Executive Sponsor of State Street’s Professional Women’s Network (PWN), leads the PWN’s Global Advisory Board, and actively works to advance a strong pipeline of senior female talent throughout State Street.

Grove, also for the second consecutive year, was named to the HERoes 100 Women Executives List, which ranks the top 100 women who are leading by example and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace. Grove was a founding member of Leading Women, a group of State Street’s female Executive Vice Presidents focused on advancing and sponsoring senior women across the organization. She is also a global advisory board member of State Street’s Professional Women’s Network (PWN), the company’s largest employee resource group.

“It is an honor for State Street to be represented in this important listing as an advocate for women in business,” said O’Hanley. “I’m delighted to share this recognition with Lou and Hannah on behalf of the collective commitment and progress we are making as a team and a firm to be a champion for diverse talent. We are never satisfied, however, and we will continue to strive to increase female representation levels, and all levels of diversity, throughout our organization. It’s the right – and smart – thing to do.”

HERoes is part of INvolve, a global membership organization and consultancy championing diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of events, programs, thought leadership and advisory services, INvolve helps firms drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where any individual can succeed.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without State Street’s express written consent.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

2730067.1.1.AM.RTL

Expiration Date: 9/30/2020


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE STREET CORPORATION
12:31pSTATE STREET : Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists
BU
05:45aIndex Funds Are the New Kings of Wall Street
DJ
09/17MSCI : Bloomberg Makes U.S. Equity Index Debut With ESG Benchmarks
DJ
09/10State Street Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2016..
DJ
09/09STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment
BU
09/06STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Announces Share Splits for Four SPDR® ETFs
BU
09/05STATE STREET : Social Issues, Climate Change Lead State Street Global Advisors' ..
BU
09/05STATE STREET : Charles River and BondCliQ to Provide Corporate Bond Pricing in C..
BU
08/15STATE STREET : Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing
BU
08/05STATE STREET : President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O'Hanley and Chief Financ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 564 M
EBIT 2019 2 888 M
Net income 2019 2 089 M
Debt 2019 12 344 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,83x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 22 437 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 62,16  $
Last Close Price 60,22  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.52%22 437
BLACKROCK INC.11.80%69 556
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.68%43 692
UBS GROUP-7.64%41 643
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION17.25%20 670
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.39.97%19 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group