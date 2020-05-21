State Street Global Advisors : Announces Changes to SPDR® ETF Lineup

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced plans to close and liquidate the SPDR S&P ® Technology Hardware ETF (XTH) and the SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB) based on an ongoing review of the SPDR ETF offering.

The final day for creations in each fund will be May 29, 2020. Trading of all shares will be suspended on the NYSE Arca at the open of market on June 1, 2020, and proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about June 8, 2020.

For additional information on the liquidation, shareholders of XTH and SPYB can visit ssga.com/etfs.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information visit www.ssga.com/etf.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third-largest asset manager with US $2.69 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of March 31, 2020 and includes approximately $51.62 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

