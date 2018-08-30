State Street Global Advisors : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

Log in
08/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, formerly traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under ticker symbol (NASDAQ: SLXP) prior to being acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. in February 2015.

The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) per share on Friday, August 31, 2018, it is estimated that the Fund’s NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of August 29, 2018.

     
Fund Payment Amount

Shares Outstanding
as of

Per Share
Impact

    August 29, 2018  
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)   $269,731   7,950,270   $0.0339
 

State Street Global Advisors manages approximately $639 billion in global ETF assets1 and is one of the largest ETF providers in the US and globally.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.72 trillion* under our care.

*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only, please see the prospectus for more details.

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 866.787.2257 or visit spdrs.com and respective fund's website. Read it carefully.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Not FDIC Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value

2227077.1.1.NA.RTL

1 AUM as of 6/30/18. This figure is presented as of June 30, 2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.


© Business Wire 2018
