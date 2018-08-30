State Street Global Advisors : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table
below, announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized
claimant from a class action settlement related to Salix
Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, formerly traded on the NASDAQ Exchange under
ticker symbol (NASDAQ: SLXP) prior to being
acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. in February 2015.
The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the
Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) per share on Friday, August
31, 2018, it is estimated that the Fund’s NAV will be impacted by the
amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of August 29, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
Payment Amount
|
|
Shares Outstanding
as of
|
|
Per Share
Impact
|
|
|
August 29, 2018
|
|
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
|
|
$269,731
|
|
7,950,270
|
|
$0.0339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State Street Global Advisors manages approximately $639 billion in
global ETF assets1 and is one of the largest ETF providers in
the US and globally.
1 AUM as of 6/30/18. This figure is presented as of June 30,
2018 and includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to
SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State
Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
