State Street Global Advisors : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) listed in the table below,
announced today that the Fund received a payment as an authorized
claimant from a class action settlement related to Ocwen Financial
Corporation (NYSE: OCN)
securities litigation.
The total payment to be received by the Fund is listed below. When the
Fund calculates its net asset value (“NAV”) per share on Tuesday, June
4, 2019, it is estimated that the Fund’s NAV will be impacted by the
amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of May 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Payment
Amount
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding as of
May 31, 2019
|
|
|
Per Share
Impact
|
SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
|
|
|
$734,503
|
|
|
45,002,118
|
|
|
$0.0163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker
SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as
evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products,
including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate,
international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed
to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve
their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial
professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous,
research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We
take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise
investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR® ETFs.
With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global
footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to
deliver expert insights and investment solutions.
State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State
Street Corporation.
*Assets under management were $2.80 trillion as of March 31, 2019. This
figure includes approximately $33 billion of assets with respect to SPDR
products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC
(SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street
Global Advisors are affiliated.
Important Risk Information:
All ETFs are subject to risk,
including possible loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in
market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset
value. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any
brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund.
Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the
Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only.
KBE is offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street
Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.
Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com.
Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value
Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and
SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services
LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark
Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for
use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain
purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s
financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by
SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party
licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the
advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any
liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or
interruptions of any index.
