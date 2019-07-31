Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  State Street Corporation    STT

STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

State Street Global Advisors : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

The SPDR® Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the table below, announced today that each Fund received a payment as an authorized claimant from a class action settlement. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) received payment related to Clovis Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS). The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) received payment related to The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK).

The payment to be received by each Fund is listed below. When the Funds calculate their net asset value (“NAV”) per share on Thursday, August 1, 2019, it is estimated that each Fund’s NAV will be impacted by the amount stated below based on shares outstanding as of July 30, 2019.

Fund

Payment
Amount

Shares
Outstanding
as of July 30, 2019

Per
Share
Impact

 

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

$1,133,588

48,250,000

$0.0235

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

$1,264,499

41,702,585

$0.0303

 

 

 

 

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR® ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

* Assets under management were $2.90 trillion as of June 30, 2019. This figure includes approximately $36 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information:

All ETFs are subject to risk, including possible loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Although ETFs may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETFs are not individually redeemable from the Fund. Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only.

XBI and KRE are offered to US Investors only and distributed by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors LLC member FINRA SIPC.

Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

Intellectual Property Information: Standard & Poor's®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

Expiration Date: 7/31/2020

2663341.1.1.AM.RTL


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STATE STREET CORPORATION
05:58pSTATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Announces Impact of Receiving Payment
BU
07/26STATE STREET : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and r..
AQ
07/23STATE STREET : Announces Recovery and Resolution Plan for 2019
BU
07/23STATE STREET : Charles River and MarketAxess Expand Collaboration for Trading Co..
BU
07/22Low-Cost Funds Press Money Managers -- WSJ
DJ
07/20Even Passive Giants Aren't Immune From Investors' Changing Tastes
DJ
07/19State Street Corp. Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since J..
DJ
07/19State Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead
DJ
07/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : T-Mobile, Sprint, Boeing, AB InBev
07/19STATE STREET : Reports 20% Earnings Drop
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 580 M
EBIT 2019 2 886 M
Net income 2019 2 131 M
Debt 2019 7 863 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,15x
Capitalization 21 937 M
Chart STATE STREET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
State Street Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STATE STREET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 64,88  $
Last Close Price 58,09  $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Philip O'Hanley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph L. Hooley Chairman
Eric W. Aboaf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine Skillman Shagoury Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ravi Arimilli Senior Vice President & Head-Technology Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.64%21 937
BLACKROCK INC21.79%75 769
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.06%44 343
UBS GROUP-8.79%41 211
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION18.46%21 294
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.31%19 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group