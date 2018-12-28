State Street Global Advisors : Announces Index Change for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced a change to the benchmark of the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: TFI). The fund’s name, ticker symbol and annual expense ratio remain unchanged and no action is required by shareholders.

The index change detailed below is effective as of January 2, 2019.

Ticker Fund Name Current Benchmark New Benchmark TFI SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Managed Money Index Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Managed Money 1-25 Years Index

“Adding a 25-year maturity cap to the existing index methodology tailors the exposure for more precise access to intermediate-term segment of the muni market,” said Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research. “The duration profile will now be more in line with what clients consider intermediate, all the while still retaining the broad access to the muni-market clients have enjoyed, acting as a core muni position and complementing the other options in our suite, the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) and the SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB).”

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.81 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2018 and includes approximately $28 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

Important Risk Information

In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the value of the applicable index. Although ETF shares may be bought and sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETF shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund.

Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only. Please see the prospectus for more details.

The municipal market is volatile and can be significantly affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities. Interest rate increases can cause the price of a debt security to decrease. A portion of the dividends you receive may be subject to federal, state, or local income tax or may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Income exempt from federal income tax may be subject to state or local tax and the Federal Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT).

Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR® S&P® 500, SPDR® S&P® MidCap 400 and SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC is the distributor for some registered products on behalf of the advisor. SSGA Funds Management, Inc. has retained Nuveen Asset Management as the sub-advisor. State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC is not affiliated with Nuveen Asset Management.

BLOOMBERG®, a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, and BARCLAYS®, a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc, have each been licensed for use in connection with the listing and trading of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays ETFs.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257, download a prospectus or summary prospectus now, or talk to your financial advisor. Read it carefully before investing.

State Street Global Advisors

© 2018 State Street Corporation

Not FDIC Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value

2347993.1.1.AM.RTL

