State Street Global Advisors : Announces Index Change for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State
Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced a change to the
benchmark of the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF
(Symbol: TFI). The fund’s name, ticker symbol and annual expense ratio
remain unchanged and no action is required by shareholders.
The index change detailed below is effective as of January 2, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
|
Current Benchmark
|
|
|
|
New Benchmark
|
TFI
|
|
|
|
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF
|
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Managed Money Index
|
|
|
|
Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Managed Money 1-25 Years Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“Adding a 25-year maturity cap to the existing index methodology tailors
the exposure for more precise access to intermediate-term segment of the
muni market,” said Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research.
“The duration profile will now be more in line with what clients
consider intermediate, all the while still retaining the broad access to
the muni-market clients have enjoyed, acting as a core muni position and
complementing the other options in our suite, the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg
Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) and the SPDR Nuveen S&P
High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB).”
About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds
SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international
and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds
Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned
subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with
the flexibility to select investments that are precisely aligned to
their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State
Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® –
Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation,
as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products,
including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate,
international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.
About State Street Global Advisors
For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s
governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous,
risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested
experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to
create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio
companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the
planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index,
ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a
result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with
nearly US $2.81 trillion* under our care.
* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2018 and includes
approximately $28 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for
which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD)
acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global
Advisors are affiliated.
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
Important Risk Information
In general, ETFs can be expected to move up or down in value with the
value of the applicable index. Although ETF shares may be bought and
sold on the exchange through any brokerage account, ETF shares are not
individually redeemable from the Fund.
Investors may acquire ETFs and tender them for redemption through the
Fund in Creation Unit Aggregations only. Please see the prospectus for
more details.
The municipal market is volatile and can be significantly affected by
adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial
condition of the issuers of municipal securities. Interest rate
increases can cause the price of a debt security to decrease. A portion
of the dividends you receive may be subject to federal, state, or local
income tax or may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.
Income exempt from federal income tax may be subject to state or local
tax and the Federal Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT).
Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of
securities tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the
market as a whole.
Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the
aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and
other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking
errors relative to performance of the index.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in
market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset
value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors,
LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State
Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street
Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide
services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc.,
member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR® S&P® 500, SPDR® S&P® MidCap 400
and SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS
Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for
Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio
Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global
Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.
State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC is the distributor
for some registered products on behalf of the advisor. SSGA Funds
Management, Inc. has retained Nuveen Asset Management as the
sub-advisor. State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC is not
affiliated with Nuveen Asset Management.
BLOOMBERG®, a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance
L.P. and its affiliates, and BARCLAYS®, a trademark and
service mark of Barclays Bank Plc, have each been licensed for use in
connection with the listing and trading of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays
ETFs.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks,
charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which
contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257, download
a prospectus or summary prospectus now, or talk to your
financial advisor. Read it carefully before investing.
State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110
© 2018 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved
Not FDIC
Insured – No Bank Guarantee – May Lose Value
2347993.1.1.AM.RTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005003/en/