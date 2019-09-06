Log in
STATE STREET CORPORATION

(STT)
State Street Global Advisors : Announces Share Splits for Four SPDR® ETFs

09/06/2019

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced share splits on four SPDR ETFs. The splits will lower the funds’ share prices and increase the number of outstanding shares. The aggregate market value of shares outstanding will not be impacted.

The share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the market close on September 18, 2019 and are payable after market close on September 20, 2019. Shares will trade at their post-split price effective September 23, 2019. The four SPDR ETFs include:

Ticker

Fund Name

Price as of 8/30/19

Split

Estimated Post-Split Price

ACIM

SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI ETF

$78.03

2:1

$39.01 

ITE

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

$63.07

2:1

$31.53

IPE

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

$57.78

2:1

$28.89

CWI

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

$35.13

3:2

$23.42

As a result of the above actions, shareholders of CWI could potentially hold fractional shares. In lieu of these fractional shares, shareholders may receive cash following the splits.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.90 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of June 30, 2019 and includes approximately $36 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Information:

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA's express written consent.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Standard & Poor’s, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR® S&P 500®, SPDR® S&P MidCap 400® and SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

© 2019 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02110

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

EXP: 9/30/20

2704303.1.1.AM.RTL


© Business Wire 2019
