State Street Global Advisors : Defines the Formula for Retirement Happiness

State
Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street
Corporation (NYSE: STT), announced today that it has defined a ‘formula
for retirement happiness.’
In a new research paper, entitled ‘The
Global Retirement Reality Report: The Happiness Formula’, State
Street Global Advisors compared objective rankings of various retirement
systems with qualitative results from a survey of over 9,500 respondents
in eight countries1.
It found that the retirement structures with the highest objective
rankings did not necessarily correspond to the happiest respondents.
For example, the Netherlands consistently ranks as one of the strongest
retirement systems in the world; it has the highest Melbourne Mercer
Global Pension Index ranking and maintains a very high level of
coverage, participation and savings rates. However, the Netherlands has
the lowest level of satisfaction in retirement of all the countries
surveyed.2 Meanwhile, in the US, those savers in a DC plan
are very confident and optimistic about their prospects and indeed are
generally happy in retirement, despite comparatively low levels of
saving and a low index ranking.
The reportfound that the key factors driving retirement
happiness were a combination of trust in a country’s retirement system
stability, a strong feeling of ownership regarding their own outcomes
and being well prepared in terms of accumulated retirement assets.
Here are the key findings from the report:
-
Trust: Stability and credibility of a country’s retirement system
engenders trust whereas recent change or the expectation of change
at the policy level, such as alteration of retirement age, erodes
trust. For example Italy has recently undergone painful reforms to the
pension system and Germany and the Netherlands are on the cusp of
reforms; this erodes trust. However, if these reforms are successfully
implemented and individuals embrace their roles in the new system,
these countries could look more like Sweden (one of the happiest
retirement countries) with an established and well-understood,
sustainable system.
-
Ownership: Individuals who embrace ownership of, and feel that they
have control over, their retirement outcomes are happier. If
people accept that they are responsible for their retirement and
understand the choices that they can make, they feel more secure.
Respondents in the US and Australia, where there is a long tradition
of individual retirement responsibility through Defined Contribution
savings, were the happiest in our survey. Despite having lower assets,
the UK and Ireland have potential to be moving towards these models
-
Preparedness: Having sufficient retirement assets is critical in
determining retirement readiness and satisfaction. The challenge
faced by many is determining how much is “enough” and understanding
whether savings will be sufficient. In addition, the study highlighted
that few people understand how to convert a relatively large lump sum
into a dependable income for life, making the definition of
sufficiency elusive. Italian and Irish respondents, in particular,
were concerned that they were not prepared for retirement.
As a result of the findings, State Street recommends the following key
takeaways based on the happiness formula:
-
Trust: Keep retirement plans as simple and stable as possible:
Avoid making changes, or when changes have to be made, communicate
them well in advance and provide clear and comprehensible
illustrations of the probable impact
-
Ownership: Build workers’ confidence in owning their retirement
destiny and reward good behaviors they take: Illustrating the
impact of actions that participants can take, such as changing their
savings rate, retirement age or investment allocation can build
confidence and increase ownership. Providing easy access to
trustworthy sources of guidance – whether online, in person, or by
phone – is also important.
-
Preparedness: Enable workers to assess the sufficiency of their
retirement assets to help put retirement into perspective: Provide
participants with clear income projections so that they can understand
whether they are on track for a secure retirement and educate them on
how much they would need to save to achieve certain goals
“As is the case with happiness more generally, there is not one driver,
but several elements that combine to enable a happy and secure
retirement,” Nigel Aston, global head of strategy and proposition at
State Street Global Advisors. “By observing retirement realities through
the eyes of the individual saver, we are working to truly understand
people’s experiences with state and institutional structures globally.
By doing so, we can offer solutions that are as multidimensional as the
needs of the people, plans, and policies involved. Happiness is
important and evolving as our lives evolve.”
“From these findings, we hope to have arrived at a blueprint for a
successful retirement structure that combines effective practices with
rewarding retirement experiences, gathered from around the world,” said
David Ireland, head of Global Defined Contribution at State Street
Global Advisors. “With this study, we are looking to identify the
factors across a number of retirement systems that drive retirement
happiness, which can become best practices that are applied as
retirement systems shift to have an increased reliance on the Defined
Contribution model.”
The full report can be found here
1 Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, UK, US and
Australia
2 The Global Retirement Reality Report: The
Happiness Formula (pp12-13)
